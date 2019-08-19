NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Exciting changes are happening at one Nashville middle school.
A two-year long renovation project at McMurray Middle School in south Nashville has been completed.
The school unveiled the $20 million upgrades on Monday.
McMurray Middle was built in the 1960s and the school’s principal said the changes not only update it to modern times, but also enhance the student’s learning experience.
“Every classroom is equipped with a promethean board, which is similar to a smart board, where students can go up to the board and they can touch right with their fingers,” said McMurray Principal Dr. T-shaka Coverson. “Teachers have a microphone on which they can wear around their collar, and speak into the microphone, no matter how the teacher is positioned, the students will be able to hear her loud and clear.”
The school also now has energy efficient windows, a community room, extra parking, covered bus canopy and an outdoor reading deck.
