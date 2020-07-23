NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper's office said information released on a phone call from the White House on Wednesday that 11 major cities, including Nashville, should take aggressive steps to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks was based on old information.

According to The Center for Public Integrity, Dr. Deborah Birx, a leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, issued the warning that 11 major cities are seeing increases in the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19.

Birx identified the cities as Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Chris Song, Mayor John Cooper's press secretary, said the information was based on "old information."

"This is not new information. This is old information that Mayor Cooper and others in these press briefings have repeated several times over the past month, that case numbers had gone up, that the positivity rate has been increasing and, just as we have implemented aggressive measures, including a modified Phase Two, including a mask ordinance," said Song. "We are starting to see some of those numbers slightly improve."

Song said no one from the Mayor's office was on the call Wednesday.

"This is a weekly phone call, one that we have participated in many times in the past," said Song. "Yesterday, as you can imagine, most of the Mayor's Office staff was busy engaged in more pressing matters directly related to Metro's COVID-19 response, so we did not participate in yesterday's phone call."

Cooper announced earlier this week that restaurants that serve alcohol would have to close at 10 p.m. beginning Friday in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The mayor said several cities, including Memphis, have instituted restrictions against restaurants to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"If you're upset about these new rules, you're paying attention," said Cooper during Thursday's briefing to update the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have to do this together. There's now way to stop the pandemic."

Cooper also pointed out that many of the counties surrounding Nashville are now mandating masks.

"As of this week, nearly all the counties surrounding Nashville area part of a regional mask requirement created county-by-county, which is a significant achievement considering the patchwork response that local governments are required to make in addressing the pandemic," said Cooper.

Cooper said during Thursday's briefing that it would take a unified approach, similar to what happened in the northeastern portion of the United States, to stop the spread of the virus.

The northeast U.S. was once one of the hot spots in the nation for new COVID-19 cases.

"Public health experts are now warning of a distinct divide in our country between the northeast and the rest of the United States if we do not work together to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Cooper.

Metro Public Health reported 407 new cases on Thursday, raising the county's total number of confirmed and probable cases to 18,830. There were also two probable deaths reported, raising the total to 169.

In Davidson County, the 14-day trend has dropped 14 since Tuesday, now at 363 cases. The transmission rate has decreased from 1.20 to 1.08.

"The transmission rate is dropping, but still is not satisfactory," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force. "The doubling rate has improved. The new cases went up and hospitals are seeing more COVID patients."

The available hospital bed capacity in Davidson County is 16% while access to intensive care beds is 20%.

"I'm far from declaring victory, but we're seeing some positive things," said Jahangir.