NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vaccinations in Davidson County are up nearly 50% over the past seven days compared to the previous four weeks, Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday.

Cooper said COVID-19 cases are up 400% in the past month due to the Delta variant.

“Nashvillians are taking note and getting vaccinated,” Cooper said in a social media post.

According to data released by the Metro Public Health Department, there were 1,671 active cases in Davidson County on Tuesday.

Cooper also said vaccinations were up 46.5% over the past seven days compared to the average of the four previous weeks.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 48.09% of Davidson County residents are fully vaccinated and 52.63% have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Metro Public Health has scheduled several vaccination clinics through the community in addition to the Community Assessment Center on Murfreesboro Pike.

