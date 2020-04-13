NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper hopes there will be an unified order for Safer At Home across the state.
Tennessee's Safer at Home order ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday unless Gov. Bill Lee decides to extend it. Lee issued Executive Order No. 22 on March 30 that implemented Safer at Home guidelines in every Tennessee county to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"We're going to continue what we're doing," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at the daily press conference to update Nashville's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We hope the state follows and offers a coordinated effort to flatten the curve."
Cooper implemented the city's Safer at Home order that went into effect on March 23. Metro's Safer at Home order ends on April 23.
"Tennessee has 95 counties, a lot of cities," said Cooper. "Every mayor I've talked to agrees having a unified response is the best way to go. We're still in the middle of it. We're still flattening the curve. We want to make sure on one is putting each other at risk. We all recognize that's going to have to happen for awhile."
The city announced there were 1,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, an increase of 131 cases since Friday. There have been 13 fatalities, the last reported on Thursday.
The city also announced on Monday it would begin testing someone who has a sudden loss of sense of smell. The city is still not testing anyone that is asymptomatic.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was one of the invited speakers at Monday's press conference.
He praised the first responders and encouraged everyone to stay positive as a community, follow the guidelines and continue to support local businesses.
"It's not how you start, it's how you finish," said Vrabel. "You can't allow all efforts to stop because we're seeing good results. Have the resolve to see it through."
Vrabel also encouraged people to spend more time worry about others than worrying about yourself.
