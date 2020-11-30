NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Drake will be announced as the next Metro Police Chief at a news conference later Monday afternoon, News4 has learned.

Drake was chosen from five finalists named for the position. He has been serving as Interim Police Chief since Steve Anderson's retirement in August.

Mayor John Cooper will officially introduce Drake at a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Cooper’s selection comes from five finalists named in October.

John Drake : Interim Chief of Police Drake has served Nashville as a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) for 32 years. His previous positions include deputy chief for community supervision and commander of the Central Precinct.

: Interim Chief of Police Drake has served Nashville as a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) for 32 years. His previous positions include deputy chief for community supervision and commander of the Central Precinct. Troy Gay : Assistant Chief Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police Department. Assistant Chief Gay has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven years of experience at the assistant chief level.

: Assistant Chief Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police Department. Assistant Chief Gay has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven years of experience at the assistant chief level. Darryl McSwain : Chief McSwain has served as the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for the past two years. Prior, he served as the assistant chief for field services for the police department of Montgomery County, Maryland, a jurisdiction of more than 1 million residents in the metropolitan Washington area. "Whether you are an 18 year old male or a 52 year old Asian female, you should be treated the same." McSwain said earlier in Zoom panel discussion.

: Chief McSwain has served as the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for the past two years. Prior, he served as the assistant chief for field services for the police department of Montgomery County, Maryland, a jurisdiction of more than 1 million residents in the metropolitan Washington area. "Whether you are an 18 year old male or a 52 year old Asian female, you should be treated the same." McSwain said earlier in Zoom panel discussion. Larry Scirotto : Mr. Scirotto is the former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department, where he oversaw policy and program development, training and education and internal investigations. Prior, he oversaw the Major Crimes Unit. In a 2019 interview in Grand Rapids, Scirotto said "When you have the opportunity to engage that you don't prioritize law enforcement functions and crime enforcement over community relations."

: Mr. Scirotto is the former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department, where he oversaw policy and program development, training and education and internal investigations. Prior, he oversaw the Major Crimes Unit. In a 2019 interview in Grand Rapids, Scirotto said "When you have the opportunity to engage that you don't prioritize law enforcement functions and crime enforcement over community relations." Kristen Ziman: Chief Ziman serves as the chief of Illinois’ second-largest police department, Aurora. She joined the Aurora Police Department in 1994 and became Aurora’s first female police chief in 2016.

The person named on Monday would replace Steve Anderson, who announced he would be retiring in June.