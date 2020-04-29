NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force will present two Roadmap for Reopening Nashville webinars on Thursday.
A webinar for restaurant owners and operators will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Presenting will be Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Public Health, Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, Hugh Atkins, Metro Public Health, Martha Boyd, Baker Donelson, Benjamin Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality, and Derrick Moore, Slim & Huskeys.
Click to attend webinar. The password is Metro2020.
A webinar for small business owners and operators will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Presenting will be Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Public Health, Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, Hugh Atkins, Metro Public Health, Martha Boyd, Baker Donelson, Manuel Delgado, Delgado Guitars, and Mark Faulkner, Vireo Systems.
Click to attend webinar. The password is Metro2020.
There will be a question and answer period at the end of each webinar.
