NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It may be smooth sailing on the roads at night, but the morning rush is one of the biggest headaches for Nashville residents.
That’s why the Mayor’s Office is having listening sessions to hear your thoughts on transportation in the area.
One of those session took place on Tuesday night in north Nashville, an area where people rely heavily on public transit.
“We have one of the highest riderships in the city and so make sure we add bus lines, transit lines, different stops and more stops,” said Brandon Taylor. “We want to add more opportunities for people to use transit here.”
“A lot of people don’t have access to efficient transit, so it takes a longer time for them to get to where they need to go,” said Christian Breaux.
The next session is Thursday at 6 p.m. at Joelton First Baptist Church.
