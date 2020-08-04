NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mayor’s Office and the Metropolitan Action Commission’s Workforce Division will begin a series of citywide virtual job fairs featuring various employers on Thursday from 2-4 p.m.
The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair Series, featuring employers Aegis Science Corporation and the Metropolitan Action Commission, will be conducted via Zoom. Applicants can register online.
Jobseekers can participate from their home computers or using computers at Goodwill Career Solutions centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville; 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mount Juliet; or 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro.
Aegis’ openings include assistant maintenance technicians, laboratory aide, and accessioning technician. Metro Action Commission openings include early Head Start teacher, Head Start teacher assistant, early education coach/trainer, bus driver and other positions.
In the wake of changes to unemployment benefits and the prolonged financial impact of closures due to COVID-19, the city has partnered with various community partners and employers to begin this series of employment opportunities.
The partners of the Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair Series includes Goodwill Industries, Nashville State Community College, Aegis Laboratories, Conexión Américas, and Workforce Essentials.
More details about participating in the Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair and other hiring events can be obtained by calling (615) 862-8860, Ext. 77411 or tanya.evrenson@nashville.gov.
