NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A letter Nashville Mayor David Briley sent to Metro Council members on Tuesday that he wasn’t going to sign a bill that allowed scooters in Nashville has no impact on the Council’s decision.
The mayor wrote in his letter that he wanted scooters banned, but since he didn’t officially veto the bill, those rules are now in effect.
A public hearing was held on Wednesday to begin work on the details about how scooters can operate in the city. Things to be determined will include safety regulations and where scooters can be parked.
Metro Council passed an ordinance setting out the major points, like limiting scooter hours, reducing the number of scooters and setting up zones where you can’t ride or you have to reduce your speed.
“If you could please get them off the streets after dark. That’s when they’re drinking and it seems to escalate the problem,” said Elaine Walker, who lives downtown.
A Metro Police sergeant said they are still having problems, like scooters being rode on the wrong side of the street. He said every time there’s a new group of tourists in town, they don’t know the rules.
It’s not known which companies will be approved to have scooters in Nashville. That decision will be made in just over three months.
On Wednesday it seemed scooter riders are using the new parking areas downtown.
A scooter parking lot on Fourth Avenue North near the arcade appeared to have several scooters parked there.
