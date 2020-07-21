NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor has announced that restaurants and businesses that serve alcohol will have to shut down at 10 p.m.

This public health order will go into effect on Friday.

Mayor John Cooper said it is in the best interest of bar owners to have patrons wear masks. But, he made it clear that full cooperation is needed from everyone including patrons.

"A city that can't open schools smoothly - is a city that can't be back to normal. Parents of more than 100,000 children and the children themselves need Nashville to break the spread of the disease and we must use the tools we have to get that done," Cooper said. "If we have to tell 100,000 kids to stay home, we can tell businesses to close early."

Cooper added take-out orders are drive through are still allowed, even if that is after 10 p.m.

"It's the people not wearing masks and not complying with social distancing. It's because of them that businesses are not able to be open normal hours," Cooper said.

The mayor's announcement comes after video surfaced of people without masks on packed sidewalks on Lower Broadway over this weekend.

Nashville has a mandatory mask order. Metro Police began enforcing it with uniformed officers last week. Police have issued more than 5,200 verbal warnings since then. But, they have written no citations.

Cooper on Tuesday addressed why there have been no citations. He said the city is trying to encourage the public and it's not up to the police to catch people.

The mayor encouraged business owners to go out and tell people to wear masks. He added that they should go out and do what you can to lower the spread of the disease.

Cooper previously decided that all bars will remain closed until at least July 31st.

The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 18,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 240 total cases in the past 24 hours.

There has been one confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 155 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Cooper once again reiterated residents should be mindful of the three C's: closes spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

"No one is above the law. No one is exempt from following the law," Cooper said.

Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt Medical Center said people must all wear a mask at any time people are around others outside their home. Schaffner knows at least 1/3 of those infected have no symptoms or hardly noticed symptoms.

Finally, he added to avoid crowds.

"It is the new normal and will be that way for the foreseeable future," Schaffner said. "There's no quick fix, so let's all do our part."

Cooper also talked about the possibility of a curfew.

"All tools have to be on the table until we get this virus under control," Cooper said.

Cooper ended by saying that it is Nashville is not exempt from the virus and he was hopeful that the 10 p.m. and stopping serving of alcohol will help to stop the spread.