NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has requested an additional $82.6 million in relief funds to assist Nashville with a portion of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper sent a letter dated Sept. 8 to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requesting the funds.
"To assist Nashville in addressing its near-term needs and poise it to recover swiftly, we are requesting an additional $82.6 million in relief funds to assist Nashville with a portion of its response through the end of the calendar year," Cooper wrote in the letter to Lee. "Critical local services are overwhelmed while Nashville's ability to meet those needs is impeded by insufficient local tax revenues generated by Nashville's previously booming hospitality and entertainment economy."
Cooper said Nashville's hotel and short-term rental occupancy tax revenues have dropped by more than 80%. Similar revenue crashes affect Nashville's air travel and bar and restaurant revenues.
"The State of Tennessee will feel the same impact on the $377 million in annual sales taxes collected from Davidson County tourism in 2019," Cooper wrote.
Cooper said his administration has demonstrated its ability to prudently and swiftly address Nashville's legacy financial challenges as well as deploy CARE Acts funds received to date.
"However, Nashville requires a robust, speedy federal and state response in order to jump-start its economy, and the economy of the entire state along with us," Cooper wrote.
In the letter Cooper outlined the city's needs:
- Our current, urgent needs necessitating our request for a $82.6 million allocation of the State's CRF.
- A description of our ongoing emergency response costs for which Nashville will shoulder the burden unless additional funds are made available; and
- A summary of the prudent, strategic use of federal funds to date.
"Nashville's pace of recovery will determine the trajectory of Tennessee's economy recovery, and we seek to work with you to achieve those shared goals," Cooper wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.