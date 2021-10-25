NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has proposed to spend millions of dollars for the Global Crossings Mall in Antioch as part of his Capital spending plan.

The Mayor’s office said about $6 million is proposed to be directed toward the Global Crossings Mall, the proposed $6 million will include land acquisition and infrastructure investments that will allow Metro to expand the usage of the site, according to the Mayor’s office.

“This is a tremendous investment for the southeast,” said Metro Councilwoman Joy Styles, who represents the Antioch area. “This is what the community has been clamoring for for years to feel like we’re not neglected.”

Styles is glad to know that a new purpose will soon be given to the 645,000-square-foot building in her district.

“The fact that we’re getting the investment is the best news of all. It’s been years and years in the making,” said Styles.

Mayor releases 2021 fiscal year capital spending plan for Nashville Mayor John Cooper released the 2021 fiscal year capital spending plan for Nashville on Friday afternoon.

The mall that now includes the Ford Ice Center, a Nashville State Community College campus and a public library, has been mostly empty of retail business for years.

“If the mall were to be sold tomorrow, our facilities in the complex could be negatively impacted by lack of land to address a variety of expansion needs, parking being one of the needs,” the Mayor’s office said in a statement to News4. “Purchasing land today is a good land banking investments as it insures the continuation of regional events we are having today (from voting to fairs) and new ones that may be decided later on.”

News4 spoke to people who have lived in the Antioch area for a while about the proposed investment at the mall.

“If they’ll invest in the mall, they need to at first invest in the road system because unless they do something about the road system, it will be null and void because of people can’t get in or get out then they’re not going to venture out here to shop,” said Linda Pendergrass, who has lived in the Antioch area for a long time. “Antioch at this point is a great place to invest in because it’s growing. Individuals are coming from all over the place, so this would be an excellent place to invest. We need more food, restaurants and other places to visit.”

“I think it would be good if they invest in it right, not just come in and try to patch things because this mall has been empty 10 years at least,” said Debra Tuggle, who has lived in Antioch since the 10th grade.

Styles said the mall has been a staple for this area.

“If you speak to anyone who grew up here, they would regale you with stories of growing up in the southeast,” said Styles. “Spending their weekends at the Global mall and now that place with great memories has been sitting defunked for quite some time. So, to invest in it and revitalize it, give it a new purpose. We have an opportunity to hit a whole new generation and create new memories.

Styles said the proposed funds in the Mayor’s capital spending plan is expected to go before Metro Council next month.