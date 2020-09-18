NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper defended his administration's handling of information concerning downtown bars during an interview with News4 on Friday.

Cooper defended his decision to close all bars for 14 days at the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend even though we now know that at the time there had only been 16 cases of COVID-19 cases tied to bars.

The mayor said the potential for bars becoming super spreaders was what concerned him. He stressed that young people spread the disease, but old people die from it.

"You've got to be careful about matches, you know, and everyone was playing with matches in a haybarn. You can't say 'Oh, it was just one match, or 80 matches. You're in a haybarn."

