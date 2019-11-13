NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced on Wednesday his administration has partnered with the Metro Council Budget and Finance Committee to write legislation that will change future capital spending plans for the city.
The proposed ordinance mandates the development of a “Capital Project Cost Itemization Form,” which specifically lists at least 11 projected cost items – including land acquisition, design and construction – for all proposed capital projects with an estimated value of over $5 million.
Past initial bond resolutions that fund Metro’s Capital Spending Plans have featured generically labeled projects with little to now itemizations of specific costs or details regarding project phases, a practice that has created uncertainty and often led to project announcements creating the false impression that a project was fully funded.
“The under-appropriation for the Sheriff’s headquarters project, which was not the fault of the DCSO, demonstrates problems that can be avoided through commonsense Capital Spending Plan reform,” Cooper said in a news release. “I was disappointed to learn the actual financial position of the headquarters project, and I am not acting to bring about policies to prevent such problems in the future.
The Mayor’s Office said the Sheriff’s headquarters project did not run over budget, as reported, but was instead under-appropriated for purposes of completing construction. Another example is First Tennessee Park, now First Horizon Park, which eventually required additional funding from the greenways budget in order to complete construction.
