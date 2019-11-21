NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced he would be bringing in a new intern – a pet eligible for adoption at Metro Animal Care and Control – to his office for one day each month.
Cooper recently brought a “gentle spirit” to his office through MACC’s Bow Wow Breakout program. The program gives Nashvillians a chance to give animals a break from the shelter and to consider long-term adoption.
“I encourage all pet lovers to visit Metro Nashville Animal Care and learn about its Bow Wow Breakout program,” Cooper said in a message posted on his Facebook page.
MACC has waived adoption fees from Nov. 21-27 as part of its “Home Fur Thanksgiving” event.
Residents can also participate in “Thanksgiving at Your Place” Bow Wow Breakout event during the Thanksgiving holiday. Participants can pick up a pet on Nov. 27 and keep it through the holiday and return it as early as Saturday, Nov. 30. MACC will be closed on Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
“We are so thankful each year for the community support for homeless pets around the holidays,” said Dr. Staci Cannon, medical director at MACC. “Our shelter dogs would greatly benefit from a few nights struggled into a foster home for Thanksgiving. It’s easy to help out, and the pets will be grateful to join your family for the holiday while the shelter is closed.
Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. It is open each day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except for Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., for adoption. All adoptable dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, michochipped and vaccinated.
