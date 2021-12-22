John Cooper

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper said Nashville has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.

Cooper posted on social media on Wednesday morning that there have been a 10% positive increase in recent days.

The mayor also said there has been increased demands at the city’s two drive-thru assessment centers with 2,700 tests and 700 vaccines administered over the past two days.

Cooper said the city is preparing for increased testing demands by adding two additional drive-thru testing lanes at the site at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Pike.

Cooper said 61.9% of Nashvillians are now fully vaccinated, consistent with the national rate of 61.6%

"If you've been waiting, please take action and get vaccinated today. Get your booster if you can," Cooper said in a social media post. "Vaccines are free and fast at Metro sites, with separate drive-thru lanes that move quickly."

The community assessment centers at 28th and Charlotte and on Murfreesboro Pike will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The sites will be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.

 

