NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper said Nashville has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.
Cooper posted on social media on Wednesday morning that there have been a 10% positive increase in recent days.
As the Omicron wave hits Nashville, we have seen an increase in the percent positive of COVID tests: 10% positive in recent days.We have also had increased demand at the city’s two drive-thru assessment centers: 2,700 tests and 700 vaccines administered over the past two days. https://t.co/F3FNKv9yZC— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 22, 2021
The mayor also said there has been increased demands at the city’s two drive-thru assessment centers with 2,700 tests and 700 vaccines administered over the past two days.
Cooper said the city is preparing for increased testing demands by adding two additional drive-thru testing lanes at the site at the intersection of 28th Avenue and Charlotte Pike.
There’s a bit of a dash for people getting the COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 test before the holidays.
Cooper said 61.9% of Nashvillians are now fully vaccinated, consistent with the national rate of 61.6%
"If you've been waiting, please take action and get vaccinated today. Get your booster if you can," Cooper said in a social media post. "Vaccines are free and fast at Metro sites, with separate drive-thru lanes that move quickly."
The community assessment centers at 28th and Charlotte and on Murfreesboro Pike will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The sites will be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.
The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, displacing the previously dominant Delta variant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.