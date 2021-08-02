NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the launch of the “Refer to Win” vaccination campaign in Nashville.
The campaign aims to incentivize residents to refer their family, friends, neighbors and coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot so Nashville can protect itself against the current wave of COVID-19.
Nashvillians can win one of 20 different prizes by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. The most valuable prize is a pair of Nashville Predators season tickets, valued at more than $5,000.
Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only. Vaccine recipients can write the name and contact information (phone number or email address) of the person who encouraged them to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available to any Nashville resident receiving their first or second vaccine shot.
The contest runs until the end of August. Winners will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited. The first-place winner will have their choice of prize. The second-place winner will choose from among remaining prizes. The third-place winner will have their choice of prizes not picked by first- and second-place winners.
Currently, 53.35% of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. The goal of the “Refer to Win” campaign is for Nashvillians to encourage their entire social circle to get protected.
Referral cards are available at both the Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic, 2491 Murfreesboro Pike (former Kmart) and community vaccine pop-up sites.
Both Pfizer (two-dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) vaccines are available. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 years old and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 years old and older.
The available prizes include:
- A pair of 2021-2022 Nashville Predators Season Tickets (Lower Goal Zone, Full Season)
- A pair of 2021-2022 Nashville Predators Season Tickets (Lower Goal Zone, Half Season)
- A pair of 2021 Tennessee Titans Season Tickets
- A pair of 2021 Tennessee Titans Season Tickets
- A pair of 2022 Nashville SC Season Tickets
- Two-night stay at Gaylord Opryland and SoundWaves (up to four people)
- Two-night stay at Grand Hyatt with spa and dinner
- Gift cards to the Omni Nashville Hotel and gift card to Bob’s Steak House
- One-year Nashville Zoo membership (one named adult, one guest and up to six children)
- One-year Cheekwood membership (two adults and children or grandchildren)
- One-year Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum membership
- One-year NAAMM membership (two adults and up to four children)
- One-year Frist Art Museum (family membership)
- $250 MStreet Restaurants gift card
- One of two $250 TopGolf gift cards
- $250 House of Cards gift card
- $250 Brooklyn Bowl gift card
- $250 City Winery gift card
The “Refer to Win” campaign was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Office, the Metro Public Health Department and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Music City, Inc. will purchase and distribute prizes. Funds for the vaccination incentive program will be drawn from the COVID reserve of Metro’s CARES Act allocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.