NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday he has rescinded former Mayor David Briley’s executive order in regard to the government’s interactions with immigration agents.

In a press release, Cooper said he is rescinding Executive Order No. 11 because the city is at risk of losing four state grants totaling over $1.1 million.

To read the full release, click here.

Briley's executive order, signed last month, pushed for the repeal House Bill 2315, which prohibits state and local governments from adopting sanctuary policies. The order also said Metro employees were not to work with ICE agents to identify illegal immigrants in Nashville unless legally required to do so.

Mayor signs executive order about immigration issues Nashville Mayor David Briley signed a controversial executive order on Tuesday about an already divisive issue.

"It is up to the federal government to both make and enforce our immigration laws. It is my job to make sure that our city runs well," Cooper said in the announcement. "Our city agencies have limited resources and cannot be expected to do the work of the federal government."

Cooper places Briley executive orders under 90 day review NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor Cooper's office has placed two executive orders issued by former Nashville Mayor David Briley under 90 day review.

Cooper also announced he would be forming a task force "to ensure my administration is aware of requests made by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and knows how to respond appropriately." The task force will also make recommendations for how city employees will work with ICE.

The task force is made up of the following people:

Shanna Hughey, ThinkTN, Founder and President (CHAIR)

Juliana Ospina Cano, Executive Director Conexion Americas

Hank Clay, MNPS Chief of Staff

Ana Escobar, General Sessions Judge

Mike Hagar, MNPD Deputy Chief

Daron Hall, Davidson County Sheriff

Mary Kathryn Harcombe, TIRRC Legal Director

Victor S. (Torry) Johnson III, Former District Attorney General of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County

Sandra Sepulveda, Metro Councilwoman, District 30

Zulfat Suara, Metro Councilwoman At-Large

Cooper's press release included a section that said "neither city agencies nor residents have received sufficient guidance on how to report or respond to requests for assistance from federal agencies like ICE." Cooper cited a recent example when immigration officials showed up to a Nashville elementary school and requested students records. In that case, the school's principal turned the officials away.

"I am deeply aware that our success as a city depends on everyone both feeling safe to participate and having access to opportunities," Cooper said. "To get there, we need to make sure that all Nashvillians feel safe when interacting with our city agencies."