NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission identified four outcomes or results from community recommendations to reduce force, build trust and enhance public safety.
The commission, chaired by former Mayor Karl Dean, Judge Richard Dinkins and retired Tennessean reporter, editor and columnist Dwight Lewis, said achieving these results will put Metro Police on a path to reduce the use of force, build trust across all of Nashville’s neighborhoods and enhance public safety.
The desired results are:
- The MNPD collaborates with residents, neighborhood associations, non-profits, faith-based institutions, business and community groups, and with other government departments and agencies.
- The MNPD better reflects the diversity of the city it serves at every level of the organization.
- The MNPS works to eliminate disparities in the application of all types of use of force and issues regular reports around the use of force, while also providing information to the Community Oversight Board to conduct its core oversight responsibility.
- MNPD officer training, skills and behaviors, as well as department culture, reflect a commitment to consistent and respectful interactions with all Nashvillians, including African-Americans and other residents of color, Muslim Americans and immigrant-origin communities, and LGBTQ+ residents, as part of a concerted effort to eliminate disparities in the use of force.
The commission also identified a common set of values that the MNPD should strive to inculcate and sustain; an orientation toward collaboration, an appreciation for diversity, a respect for human dignity and a commitment to transparency.
“As the Mayor of Nashville, I enthusiastically share and support these common goals,” Cooper said in a letter included in the report. “I look forward to presenting these goals and recommendations to our next Chief of Police as a blueprint for a Nashville model of public safety.”
Click to read the full report.
