NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Nashville Soccer Club lead owner John Ingram announced Thursday morning they have reached agreement on an amendment to the future soccer stadium to be built at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
According to a joint press release, the team has agreed to fund 100% of stadium construction with private dollars through cash investment, stadium lease payments and revenues generated at the stadium by attendees of events.
The parties have agreed to a statement of principles, including open space between the soccer stadium and the historic speedway.
“Today is an exciting step forward for sports in Nashville,” Cooper said in a news release. “We’ve reached an agreement and I expect work to start on the soccer stadium project in a matter of days.”
The revised deal eliminates taxpayer and budget burden for stadium construction while keeping in place the first Community Benefits Agreement in Tennessee.
“We are very happy to be moving forward with the stadium construction,” said Ingram in a news release. “The investment we are making is not just for our soccer team, it is an investment in the future of Nashville and the Fairgrounds.”
“I’m so glad we’ve reached a better deal for Nashville. I’m grateful to Nashville Soccer Holdings and John Ingram for understanding our city’s financial realities and agreeing to pay up to $54 million in additional costs,” said Cooper in a news release. “This deal saves the taxpayers money and provides a better site plan for the Fairgrounds. Today is an exciting step forward for sports in Nashville and I’m ready for the first Nashville SC game on Feb. 29.”
The revised stadium deal consists of the following elements:
- The team will pay for infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, estimated to be $19 million.
- The team will assume Metro’s obligation to pay up to $35 million toward lease payments.
- The team has agreed to a general statement of principles for parcel 8C in the 10-acre mixed-use development to account for an open plaza that can serve the operational needs of multiple Fairgrounds uses.
- Metro has authorized initiation of the demolition contract and will proceed with the demolition process immediately.
A spokesperson for The Fairgrounds Nashville tells News4 that the original demolition contract expired. Before demolition can begin at the Fairgrounds, a new contract must be negotiated with contractors, which they expect could take a month to finalize.
Jim Roberts, the attorney for the group Save Our Fairgrounds, said he is disappointed in the settlement and believes that developing the fairgrounds violates state law. He represents the nonprofit group that has sued to keep the fairgrounds intact.
“I’m sorry Mayor Cooper did not fight this to the end. The city will lose a treasure," said Roberts.
Roberts said he will continue with the lawsuit and now may file an injunction. Roberts said he believes redevelopment of the fairgrounds requires a public vote.
Full statement from Mayor John Cooper:
“Today is an exciting step forward for sports in Nashville. We’ve reached an agreement and I expect work to start on the soccer stadium project in a matter of days.
“When I came into office, I inherited an incomplete deal that was not fully funded and did not provide for the success of all the uses of our historic Fairgrounds. I could not, in good faith, obligate taxpayers to more money or uncertainty around potential litigation. This deal lives up to our commitments to soccer, the Metro Charter, the other uses of the Fairgrounds, and my commitment to put taxpayers first in negotiations.
“I’m grateful to Nashville Soccer Holdings and John Ingram for understanding our city’s financial realities and for partnering on a better solution for our city.
“Major League Soccer will be a great entertainment and economic asset to our city. I believe this is the best available implementation of the commitment Metro Council made to professional soccer.
“We accomplished three things by taking a closer look at the soccer deal.
- We eliminated financial risk to taxpayers by removing the rent guarantee on the stadium. That is a savings worth up to $35 million over the next decade.
- The soccer ownership group agreed to pay for infrastructure work that would have cost taxpayers at least $19 million.
- And finally, in addition to saving $54 million, the result is a more unified, successful Fairgrounds, by providing open space between the soccer stadium and the historic speedway.
“This agreement allows for a better site plan, providing great civic space that connects the stadium, historic speedway, state fair and exhibition halls, and it will bring up to $650 million of investment to the Fairgrounds. I’m proud to say that the Community Benefits Agreement has been preserved and confirmed by language included in this new arrangement. I’m also excited by Speedway Motorsports’ desire to partner in bringing NASCAR back to Nashville, and I will work to try to make that happen.
“I’m ready for the first Nashville SC game on February 29th, and I am excited to move forward with the rest of my policy agenda to create a city that works for everyone.”
