NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday the hiring of Angela Hubbard as Nashville’s housing director, a doubling of the city’s federal funding allocation for affordable housing, and $16.5 million in grant funding in local housing nonprofits.
“I committed to stepping up Nashville’s affordable housing efforts and we are doing just that through record levels of investment and hiring a visionary leader as Metro’s first Director of Housing to work outside of the Mayor’s Office,” Cooper said in a news release. “I promised to institutionalize the city’s affordable housing efforts by bringing on additional expertise and moving the Barnes Fund into a standing department – today I can announce that we have done just that. We just completed the largest funding round ever for the Barnes Fund thanks to increased investment in our budget. We have added housing staff capacity and have now hired a Director of Housing to lead a new division of housing with the Planning Department. And thanks to support from the Metro Council, we are set to double the federal funds commitment I made this spring.
“Together, we are making strong and steady progress on this vital issue for our community. We head into the new year with renewed momentum thanks to unprecedented efforts for affordable housing in Nashville.”
Monday’s developments are the latest in Cooper’s affordable housing strategy, which he presented during his State of Metro address in April.
Hubbard will join Metro government on Jan. 3 to lead Metro’s new housing division. The team, including a data analyst and Barnes Fund staff, will focus on Nashville’s entire housing strategy, including affordable housing, as they make evidenced-based funding recommendations, ensure the highest level of impact for dollars spent and track the city’s affordable housing inventory in a central database. Hubbard will add to Metro’s important partnership with the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) and work closely with Dr. Tony White, its new director.
“The Planning Department sees, firsthand, the immense need for housing, especially quality affordable housing, in our community,” Lucy Kempf, Metro Planning executive director, said in a news release. Kempf’s department oversees the city’s zoning and housing policies.
“I’m excited to work with a team, led by the incredibly talented Angela Hubbard, that will fully focus on finding the appropriate local tools, funding streams, and policy, to work with various Metro agencies and partners to help bridge this gap in our community,” Kempf said.
Hubbard brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, including as economic and community development director for the Greater Nashville Regional Council and a decade-long stint at the MDHA.
“I am thrilled to see Mayor Cooper’s continued commitment to addressing the city’s housing, especially affordable housing, needs and am deeply honored to join Metro Government in creating a comprehensive, unified housing strategy,” Hubbard said in a news release. “I am ready to pick up the great work of the Affordable Housing Task Force and collaborate with Metro colleagues and affordable housing partners to implement actions that will help Nashvillians struggling with housing insecurity.”
The mayor has also supported a historic level of funding for affordable housing from the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation. The ARP funds can have a transformative impact and can help unlock additional state and federal funding pots. It follows Council’s request, led by Councilmember Colby Sledge, to double the mayor’s initial $20 million allocation. This doubling better aligns with federal timeline requirements for spending ARP dollars.
The federal funds bring the city’s total affordable housing investments for this fiscal year, in ARP and city operating dollars, to $72.5M including:
- $32.5 million for Barnes Fund ($20 million ARP + $12.5 million operating dollars)
- $20 million (ARP) for the newly created Catalyst Fund, so Metro can work with an experienced fund manager to move quickly to preserve at-risk housing unites
- $15 million (ARP) to MDHA, to unlock infrastructure, accelerating the construction of 1,100 units and gap-finance the construction of another 100 units at the new Envision Cayce community in East Nashville
- $3 million for a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program, to incentive the private-sector creation of affordable units
- $2 million for infrastructure participating agreements on affordable housing projects
- A project to create affordable housing on three acres of city-owned land on 24th Avenue North
A total of $16.5 million in grant funding moves forward as Cooper this week will recommend 14 Barnes Funds applications to Metro Council. This is the largest funding round in the history of the Barnes Funds.
Altogether, they represent a $16,497,297 investment in local housing nonprofits, for projects that include:
- Single-family and duplex homeownership opportunities for large and small families
- Expansive, multi-phase rental developments
- Housing for formerly incarcerated people
- Home repairs and energy efficiency upgrades, so elderly residents can remain in the homes they choose as they age
“For the past six years, the Barnes Fund for Affordable Housing has been a valued partner in helping our organization grow in our capacity and mission to serve families,” Mark Wright, executive director of Be a Helping Hand, one of the local nonprofits set to receive grand funding, said in a news release. “Being a small nonprofit, the Barnes Fund has worked with our organization to overcome developmental barriers. Kudos to the Barnes Fund staff, review committee and Board of Directors for taking on the enormous task of continuing to provide affordable housing while being a valued partner to our organization.”
The nonprofits included in the mayor’s recommendation include Be a Helping Hand; Habitat for Humanity; Living Development Concepts, Inc.; The Mary Parrish Center; Aphesis House, Inc.; Clark Memorial UMC CDC; Westminster Home Connection; Urban Housing Solutions; Rebuilding Together Nashville; Inspiritus, Inc.; Woodbine Community Organization and Southeast Community Capital Corporation.
