NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is moving into the next phase of the vaccine and lifting restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 as case and vaccine numbers continue to improve in the city.
Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during the city’s weekly Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday.
Starting Friday, February 26th, Davidson County residents over the age of 65 can register to get their COVID-19 vaccine, according to health officials.
They stated that 50% of people over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. They also announced that 1 million COVID-19 tests had been administered in the city.
Cooper said outdoor gathering size limits would be increasing from eight people to 25 people.
Restaurants, museums and outdoor attractions like The Nashville Zoo can increase capacity to a level that maintains social distancing. There will no longer be a percentage restriction.
Events with health department approval can have up to 1,000 people, up from 500 currently allowed. Events with additional risk factors, like weddings, can have up to 125 people, up from 75 currently.
Restaurants and bars can now have up to 125 people per floor and increase in the seating limit at bar counters. Restaurants serving alcohol and bars must close by 1 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.