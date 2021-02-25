NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is moving into the next phase of the vaccine and lifting restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 as case and vaccine numbers continue to improve in the city.

Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during the city’s weekly Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday.

Starting Friday, Davidson County residents over the age of 65 can register to get their COVID-19 vaccine, according to health officials.

Slots for people 65 and above will open at 7 a.m. Health Department officials encourage Davidson County residents in the age group to schedule an appointment by visiting the website or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The health department offers a Spanish language number 615-326-9986 - to schedule appointments.

The following information will be requested when an individual signs up for an appointment: Name, Address, Date of birth, Sex, Primary language, Race/ethnicity (optional), Phone Number, Email (optional).

They stated that 50% of people over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. They also announced that 1 million COVID-19 tests had been administered in the city.

Cooper said outdoor gathering size limits would be increasing from eight people to 25 people.

Restaurants, museums and outdoor attractions like The Nashville Zoo can increase capacity to a level that maintains social distancing. There will no longer be a percentage restriction.

Events with health department approval can have up to 1,000 people, up from 500 currently allowed. Events with additional risk factors, like weddings, can have up to 125 people, up from 75 currently.

Restaurants and bars can now have up to 125 people per floor and increase in the seating limit at bar counters. Restaurants serving alcohol and bars must close by 1 a.m.

