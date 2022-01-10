NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s COVID-19 numbers are higher than ever before.
Metro officials announced plans on how to address the problem during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
The city estimates nearly 23,000 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, about 1 out of every 33 residents. That number doesn’t account for all the people who have tested positive using rapid tests at home.
In reality, the situation in Nashville is probably far worse.
The city didn’t announce any major changes to COVID-19 protocols on Monday. Officials said Nashville already has the tools needed to fight the Omicron variant.
“We have the tools to deal with Omicron. Use them,” Mayor John Cooper emphasized in his first COVID-19 briefing in several months.
Officials stressed the importance of getting the booster dose of vaccine.
Cooper said 62.9% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinated, but let that 168,000 have received the booster shot, a number he said needs to go up.
“It is so important that if you qualify for a booster that you please get one,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said.
Officials acknowledged the long lines at testing and vaccinations sites. They said they have increased the number of lanes available for vaccinations and testing and they have decided to open up the sites on Saturdays for the month of January.
Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann reminded residents that in addition to the city’s Community Assessment Centers, you can get tests and vaccinations at your primary doctor, walk-in clinics, pharmacies and pop-up community sites like one happening at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church.
One man traveling through Nashville was first in line to get tested on Monday morning after seeing a story on News4 on Sunday night.
“I tried to get two different tests yesterday in two different cities and on the CDC website there was no available times for COVID tests yesterday or today,” Brett Etherton said.
He arrived at the church about 15 minutes before it opened at 11 a.m.
By the time his interview was over, there was a line out the door at the church.
Volunteers will be offering COVID-19 tests at the church, located at 819 33rd Ave. N., through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The tests being conducted are rapid tests so you will get your results emailed to you about 30 minutes after having your nose swabbed.
