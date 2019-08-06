NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a letter released Tuesday, Nashville Mayor David Briley said he will not sign a bill passed by Metro Council that reduces the number of e-scooters on Nashville streets. Briley said he intends to support a different bill, BL2019-1707, that would completely ban the scooters from the city.
The bill passed by Metro Council required the scooter companies to cut their fleet size in half. It also implemented "slow zones" in parts of downtown Nashville and prohibited scooters from operating past 10:00 p.m during the week and 11:00 p.m. during the weekends.
Briley said the the bill, which passed July 16, "simply does not go far enough to address the scooter problem in our city."
"I'm concerned about the safety of all Nashville residents, workers and visitors, and their safety remains at risk with more than 2,000 scooters still zipping through our streets and littered across our sidewalks. We've already seen the damage they can cause," Briley wrote in the letter.
Citing safety concerns and the death of 26-year-old Brady Gaulke, who died in a scooter accident, Mayor Briley threatened to ban the scooters in late May. Five of the then-seven scooter companies in Nashville (Gotcha Scooters are no longer operating in the city) responded with a list of best practices to avoid the ban, like reducing fleet sizes and providing free helmets to riders.
Last month, Briley told News4's Nancy Amons that scooters in Nashville are a "failed experiment" and that he is favor of banning them. At-large Metro Council member John Cooper said he is not in favor of banning them. Cooper and Briley are facing off in a run-off election for mayor next month.
Even without the Mayor's signature, the bill that would keep e-scooters in Nashville can still take effect if two-thirds of Metro Council votes in favor.
The bill that would completely ban scooters from Nashville is on its third and final reading August 20.
To read the full letter, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.