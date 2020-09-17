NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced that the Tennessee Titans can have 10% capacity at its Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No fans will be allowed to attend Sunday's home game against Jacksonville.

Attendance will be gradually increased for games in October with the goal of reaching a fixed goal capacity for games in November and December.

Nashville to move into Phase Three of reopening plan on Oct. 1

Cooper also announced that all bars and limited service restaurants can operate at 50% capacity with social distancing beginning Friday. A maximum of 50 patrons per floor and 50 patrons in an outside dining area. Cooper also announced that restaurants could remain open until 11 p.m.

Cooper said Nashville would move into Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening on Oct. 1. Phase Three means attendance is allowed at larger events, students can return to school in-person and restaurants can open at a larger capacity.

The Oct. 4 game against the Steelers will be open to season ticket holders up to 10%, which is roughly 7,000 fans in the lower bowl and club levels, according to the Titans.

The Oct. 11 game against the Bills will allow 12.5% capacity. The Oct. 18 game against the Texans will allow 15%.

In November and December, capacity could reach 21%, roughly 14,500 fans, which is the maximum capacity the facility can accommodate under current CDC guidelines. Outside of the seating bowl, suites will operate at a limited capacity.

"We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium and can't thank Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department enough for their collaboration in making this possible," said Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill. "The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority and we felt like a gradual capacity plan was the right call, knowing that we may need to be flexible as time goes on. We feel confident that our Safe Stadium Plan will give everyone a safe and comfortable experience as they return to our gates.

Key components of the Safe Stadium Plan include:

Socially-distant seating pods accommodating parties of one to a maximum of six people

Mobile ticketing and parking, to eliminate physical contact while scanning passes

Mandatory face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking

Over 300 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the stadium

Individually-wrapped food items at concession stands

Elimination of all smoking and vaping areas in the facility

Health screenings and personal protective equipment for all Nissan Stadium employees

A comprehensive cleaning plan during events for bathrooms and near concession areas.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and head straight to the gates after they arrive. There will be no tailgating or pre-game activities allowed outside the stadium. The stadium will have dedicated security crews throughout Nissan Stadium to enforce all Safe Stadium policies.

Vanderbilt University recently announced that no fans would be allowed to attend its home games at Vanderbilt Stadium in October. The Commodores are scheduled to host LSU on Oct. 3.

Cooper also announced that Metro Schools' football teams could resume play on Sept. 25. Last week Dr. Adrienne Battle, Metro Schools' Director of Schools, announced last week that football teams would be allowed to resume full-contact practice.

"Sports is coming back for a shortened fall season," Battle said. "We weren't ready for that seven weeks ago when school started."

Battle said fans will not be allowed to attend high school games, but cheerleaders and bands will be allowed to enhance the atmosphere at the game.

Battle said high school golf season has already resumed and girls soccer would resume on Wednesday. A date for volleyball and cross country to resume has not been announced.

Students who are decide to attend school virtually through the school system will be allowed to play sports for their zoned school.