NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the easing of restrictions on restaurants, transpotainment and small gatherings during his weekly press briefing.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, events like wedding and funerals can resume with a maximum attendance of 125, the transpotainment can resume at 50% capacity with a maximum of 10 people in the same group, and restaurants can expand their reopening, continuing with 25 patrons inside and an additional 25 patrons outside with a total of 50 per establishment. Bar counters can reopen with social distancing in place at all counters, must also adhere to maximum capacity guidelines.

"Public health and local businesses are working together to develop a plan for reopening," said Cooper. "We must get people back to work when we can safely do so. Wearing a mask will help."

Metro Public Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, raising the total to 25,589 cases and 233 deaths.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the doubling rate for Nashville has now reached 117 days. It was less than 20 days a month ago.

Jahangir said the key metrics show the virus is slowing in Nashville, but urges everyone to continue to make sacrifices.

"Don't let up. Don't get complacent," said Jahangir.

"We've done a good job turning the tide, but remember Memorial Day and the Fourth of July," said Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. "We've done a great job, but keep it going."

Transpotainment companies, such as pedal taverns, will be restricted to 50% of capacity, and no more than 10 people in related parties.

Jahangir said those participating will have to wear a mask if standing. Alcohol may be allowed if patrons are seated. Staff lawyers are still working on the language.

Staff lawyers are also still working on the language defining what events can take place with 125 people in attendance. Jahangir believes it will include events like wedding and funerals.

The city's health leaders criticized the Centers for Disease Control backtracking on testing for the coronavirus.

Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested In a shift that perplexed some doctors, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its Covid-19 testing guidelines to say some people without symptoms may not need to be tested, even if they've been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

The CDC announced earlier this week that it had changed testing guidelines to say some people without symptoms may not need to be tested, even if they've been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

"That is contrary to medical science," said Hildreth.

Jahangir said there would be no changes made at the Metro Assessment Centers, located in Lot N of Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike. Those centers are open weekdays from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

A senior federal health official close to the process told CNN the sudden change in CDC COVID-19 testing guidance was the result of pressure from the Trump administration. When asked by CNN whether the CDC was responding to pressure from the White House and the Department of Health and Human Services, the senior official said, "It's coming from the top down."

Here's what the CDC website said previously: "Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested."

The CDC changed the site on Monday. Here's what it says now: "If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one."

Those who don't have Covid-19 symptoms and haven't been in close contact with someone with a known infection do not need a test, the updated guidelines say.

"Not everyone needs to be tested," the agency's website says. "If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional."

The CDC guidelines say if someone has symptoms and they're mild, a health care provider "may advise a COVID-19 test," and if symptoms are severe, people should contact a health care provider or seek emergency care.

"It is important to realize that you can be infected and spread the virus but feel well and have no symptoms," the updated CDC site says, noting that local public health officials might request asymptomatic "healthy people" be tested, depending on cases and spread in an area.

Related coverage