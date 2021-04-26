NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for a 2020 Massachusetts murder was shot and killed by a Metro Police officer on Saturday morning, a Massachusetts district attorney announced on Monday.

Timothy J. Cruz, District Attorney for the Plymouth District, said Marvin Veiga, 32, was shot and killed by Metro Police Officer Christopher Royer after Veiga advanced on Royer wielding two butcher knives. Veiga ignored Royer’s commands to stop before the officer shot him three times.

Veiga was indicted on murder and gun charges in March in connection with a shooting death on Oct. 13, 2020.

Homicide Suspect Wanted For Role In Brockton Murder Fatally Shot In Tennessee pic.twitter.com/umul4jvF10 — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) April 26, 2021

Massachusetts State Police added Veiga to the state’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section’s Most Wanted list on March 18.

Royer initiated a traffic stop of a Mercedes after he ran the tags and it came back registered to a 1998 green Chevrolet.

The driver of the Mercedes stopped when Royer turned on his lights. When the car stopped, Veiga immediately got out of the passenger seat wielding two butcher knives and began running around erratically. Both Royer and the driver of the car shouted for Veiga to put the knives down.

At one point, according to Royer’s body camera video, Veiga attempted to get into Royer’s patrol car.

Veiga then charged at Royer, ignoring commands to drop the knives. Royer backpedaled 25 yards from his police car in an effort to get away from Veiga before shooting him three times.

Veiga later died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The driver of the Mercedes, who has not been identified by Metro Police or the TBI, was cooperative with officers throughout the stop.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.