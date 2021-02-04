NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rep. Jim Cooper announced that his wife Martha died peacefully at their Nashville home on Thursday morning. She was 66.
Martha Hays Cooper has been struggling with Alzheimer’s for years, according to a release from the Congressman’s office.
She was born on Sept. 13, 1954, the second child of the late Dr. A.V. Hays and Dr. Martha Hays Taylor of Gulfport, MS.
She is survived by her husband, three children, Mary (Scott Gallisdorfer), Jamie, and Hayes, and one grandchild, Jay, siblings Art Hays (Debbie) of Gaithersburg, MD, and Mary Hays Peller (Steve) of New Orleans.
Martha Cooper graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1976 and from Mississippi State in 1980 with an M.S. in ornithology. Her first job was in a cubbyhole in the attic of the Natural History Museum, the Bird Division of the Smithsonian, staffing the first two editions of the million-selling National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America.
Martha Cooper lived in Georgetown when she met Jim Cooper, then the youngest congressman in the U.S. He proposed at a White House Christmas party. She was wary of politics until she lived in Shelbyville with Jim’s mother for a few months in 1984 to manage Jim’s first re-election campaign.
Jim and Martha Cooper married on April 6, 1985, followed by the birth of Mary Argentine in 1990, John James Audubon in 1991, and Hayes Hightower in 1995.
Martha Cooper loved Mardi Gras, Galatoires (“the big G”), hurricanes and snow, peonies, Little Cayman Island, Ernie Banks, homemade popovers, Radnor Lake, friends in the Query and Centennial Clubs, Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney, Standard Poodles (Ruby, Sirius Black, and Romeo), Cicadas, golf, City House’s belly-ham pizza, families of Crows, Prince Charles, her Cardinal-red 2003 Mini-Cooper, and the Hermitage, serving as Regent of the Ladies’ Hermitage Association. Her favorite president was Barack Obama; favorite bird: Upupa Epops.
“Martha’s charm and optimism were heroic, eclipsing her illness. She always smiled and said thank you. She loved car travel; on bumpy roads she’d say, “this makes me wiggle.” In recent years, she drew wobbly hearts on everything, with a Sharpie when she could find one.
The family is grateful to Martha’s main caregiver, Sandy Mathers, her friend of 25 years, as well as newer friends, Heather Tavasti and Alyssa Action. The team at Alive Hospice was godsent. Natural burial by Feldhaus Memorial Chapel of Shelbyville and Larkspur Conservation of Nashville. Anatomical gift to the Vanderbilt Brain and Biospecimen Bank. Due to COVID, family ceremony only.
The State House Democratic Caucus is mourning the loss of Martha Cooper.
"We are wishing God's grace on Rep. Cooper and the entire Cooper family as they go through this loss," Minority Leader Karen Camper said in a statement.
"This is a loss not only for the Cooper family, but for all numerous friends here in Nashville and in Washington. Our deepest condolences to the Cooper family," said Caucus Chair Vincent Dixie in a statement.
