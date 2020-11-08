NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville unveiled a new marker on Saturday to honor a prominent artist.
The plaque is at the former Murrell Elementary School on 14th Avenue South and honors William Edmondson.
Edmondson was the first African American to have a solo exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. He was born and raised in Nashville but didn’t become an artist until he was 60 years old.
“It’s one of the great stories of Tennessee of all time that a man called by God would become a significant American artist right here in Nashville using discarded limestone and a railroad spike,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
Edmondson Park is named for him.
His pieces sell at auction for more than $70,000.
