NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the state celebrates 225 years of statehood, there’s so many businesses and pioneers who have paid the way for its greatness.
Untold Tennessee is commemorating the state’s inception by sharing stories of the past online.
Marathon Motors was one of the featured historical places in Davidson County.
“You’ve got to study the past before you can go forward,” said Berry Williams, owner and developer of Marathon Village.
Williams shared his historical knowledge of the early 20th Century business that shaped the car industry.
“We had a lot of people up north making cars but we only had one car manufactured in the south and that was the Marathon car, which was designed and built by William Henry Collier in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Williams.
Marathon Motors was the first car manufacturer in the South and the company eventually moved to Nashville where they employed between 25,000 and 30,000 employees.
Its history is just one of the businesses that makes up the fabric of the state.
It’s been 225 years since Tennessee became a state on June 1, 1796. Gov. Bill Lee spoke during a ceremony to highlight the state’s 225th birthday and 25th anniversary of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
“We celebrate Tennessee’s exceptionalism and what it means to live in God’s country,” Lee said. “We celebrate faithful hearts and working hands that have made this state of Tennessee this great state.”
On Clinton Street, the inside of Marathon Village has retailers and a museum showcasing the past manufacturer.
“Inside we have a dedicated industrial museum to early manufactured cars,” said Williams. “We have over a hundred machines that were all before 1914, exactly what they would use to build the car.”
It’s one of the many businesses and pioneers that has shaped the way Tennessee and the world moves.
“Once we were able to accomplish the transportation of getting around the state of Tennessee and Nashville. You could just really say that’s when America took off,” said Williams.
