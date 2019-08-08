NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Music Valley Drive on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m.
Metro Police with the Hermitage Precinct said preliminary information suggests the victim was attempting to cross the street with a group of friends when he was hit. The victim was later identified as 58-year-old David Resig of Duncansville, Pennsylvania.
Resig was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The female driver of the Nissan Rogue stayed on scene, she told investigators that she saw a group of pedestrians crossing but thought everyone had made it before she drove on. Metro Police say she will not face any charges.
Music City Circle is part of the busy tourist area near Gaylord Opryland Hotel. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
