NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who claimed his GPS took him onto the train tracks at Radnor Yard on Sunday morning was arrested by Metro Police on a DUI charge, according to court records.
CSX Security saw a vehicle was driving on and around train tracks at Radnor Yard just after 4 a.m. Police made contact with the driver after seeing him on camera from the observation tower.
The driver, identified as Clifford O’Brien, told police that he was coming from a bar in downtown and his GPS had led him onto the tracks and that he did not know how to get out of the yard. Officers said O’Brien had blood shot eyes and was having trouble standing up without swaying and stumbling. Officers conducted field sobriety tests which showed clear indicators of intoxication, according to court records. O’Brien, 25, registered an 0.204% blood alcohol content level after testing.
