NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are working to identify a man who broke into a west Nashville vehicle and home dressed in a blue dinosaur onesie.

Metro Police said a woman was walking her dog Sunday morning when she noticed doors, including the garage, were open at a home on Richland Avenue. The woman called police. The residents are out of town. Officers were then alerted to the vehicle break-in on Bowling Avenue.

The suspect is a young Black man about 6 feet tall. Police said the suspect was dressed in a blue dinosaur onesie.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.