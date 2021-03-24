NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for an auto theft led law enforcement on a pursuit through three counties on Wednesday morning before surrendering on Interstate 65 near the Kentucky state line, Metro Police said.
Police said James Whitson Jr., 27, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima reported stolen from Icon Motors on Dickerson Pike on Monday.
The owner was able to track the car and report that the car was near 16th Avenue North and Wheless Street on Wednesday morning and reported it to police.
North Precinct officers went to the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver fled the area and got onto I-65 driving north. He was tracked by the Metro Police helicopter and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers as he traveled into Robertson and Sumner counties.
The car left the interstate at the Cross Plains exit in Robertson County and turned south on Highway 31W before circling back and getting back on the interstate.
Whitson was taken into custody by troopers near the Highway 52 Portland/Orlinda exit around 10 a.m.
Whitson faces charges of felony evading and assault on an officer for driving at an officer’s vehicle. He will likely face additional charges in Robertson County. He is being held in the Robertson County Jail.
