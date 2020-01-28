NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a man they say set his girlfriend’s apartment on fire last week.
Jevell Rucker, 26, has warrants for aggravated arson, arson and setting fire to personal property.
Investigators said he was seen on camera walking out of the apartment moments before smoke could be seen coming from inside.
The fire happened on Jan. 21 along the 1500 block of Porter Road.
