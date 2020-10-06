NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Juwan Gaines, the man wanted in connection with a shooting last week at Opry Mills, has turned himself in to police.
The family of Gaines took him to the Hermitage Precinct on Tuesday morning.
BREAKING: Juwan Gaines is in custody. His family surrendered him at the Hermitage Precinct just now. https://t.co/CDBwEDsX3n— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 6, 2020
Police identified Gaines, 19, as the man who fired shots inside Opry Mills Mall last Wednesday. He was wanted on charges of attempted murder, reckless endangerment and using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Police said Gaines shot another man inside the mall at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday about 100 yards from the food court outside Tilly's and T-Mobile.
According to police, a group of five people and another group with three people, each with armed individuals, approached each other inside the mall shortly before the shooting. One person from the three-member group then starting shooting at the other group. A 19-year-old male was hit in the chest and is in critical condition.
