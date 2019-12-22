NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives will be swearing out arrest warrants on Monday evening in connection with the fatal stabbing early Saturday morning outside The Dogwood Restaurant and Bar in Midtown.
Police said Michael Mosley, 23, will be charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. He is accused of fatally stabbing Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and stabbing A.J. Bethurum, 21, on his arm and eye shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. The three victims graduated from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin.
Police said Mosley is a convicted felon with a violent past and should be considered a danger to the community. Anyone with information about Mosley’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
The investigation shows that Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside The Dogwood Bar, 1907 Division St., who was a friend of the victims. That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside. The investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the victims.
“We understand the fears and frustration of the whole situation and we’ll do our part to try to address those," Commander Kay Lokey with MNPD said.
Mosley was among four people wanted for questioning who were depicted in a surveillance video released on Saturday night. Police said two of the people, a man and a woman, have been interviewed. Mosley and the man in the Nike sweatshirt have not been located.
“If he’s watching, he needs to turn himself in. This has impacted this community greatly and let’s bring this to a peaceful ending. Let justice play its part," Lokey said.
Police said Mosley was free on $5,000 bond for attacking a 37-year-old woman at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in December 2018. The assault apparently resulted from an on-going dispute.
According to police records, Mosley has a past revealing a pattern of violence and assaults.
In 2015, Mosley was indicted on a stabbing that took place on Colt Drive after an argument with a woman.
A woman reportedly was attempting to leave with her 14-month-old son when another relative ran after them. Mosley was found guilty of stabbing the unidentified relative in the stomach during this time.
Mosley was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was convicted of misdemeanor in March 2016 for squirting urine from a shampoo bottle on an employee at the Davidson County jail facility on Christmas Day 2015. He received a 6-month sentence.
In 2018, Mosley was charged with two separate assault crimes.
On Oct. 30, 2018, police were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Charlotte Pike regarding a domestic incident.
Chandra Warren, a cousin to Mosley, was in the home when Mosley began questioning her about a Facebook post she had made in regards to him.
At this time, Mosley became aggressive and grabbed Chandra out of her chair by her hair.
Mosley then began to slam her head into the side of a dresser before they went to the floor where he began to slam her head into the floor itself.
Mosley was charged with a misdemeanor of domestic assault with bodily injury.
In December 2018, Mosley was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault after an incident in a Walmart on Charlotte Pike.
On Dec. 5, 2018, Mosley entered into the store and walked to an area of the store where a woman was shopping and began assaulting her.
Mosley charged towards the woman striking her in the face and knocking her to the ground.
Once on the ground, Mosley continued to violently punch and kick the victim before dragging her across the floor by her hair to continue to punch and kick her again and again.
This victim had a small puncture below her left eye and her pupil sustained injury.
Most recently, Mosley was involved with a jail riot in March 2019 in Cheatham County. He was one of six people charged with instigating the riot in the jail.
According to Sheriff Mike Breedlove, the jail was overpopulated at the time of the incident and it escalated by inmates in next door dorms attempting to settle a bet.
Michael Mosley is currently wanted for questioning and anyone with the whereabouts of him are asked to contact Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
