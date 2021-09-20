NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man arrested on Friday after he led Metro Police on a pursuit turned out to be the driver wanted for vehicular homicide from a crash in March, police announced Monday.
Wil’Yhum Jakwan Green, 18, had 10 outstanding juvenile warrants for that hit and run crash where two other 18-year-old men, Marterrious D. Wilkerson and Clifton J. Hamilton, were killed in Nashville.
On Friday, detectives saw a stolen 2020 white Kia Forte parked in the area of Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Street. Detectives planned to stop the car from leaving, but the driver intentionally struck a detective’s unmarked police car and fled. Detectives were able to identify the driver as Green because of his known involvement from the fatal crash in March.
Detectives and the Metro Police aviation unit conducted a short vehicle pursuit where Green ran through multiple red lights and into oncoming traffic at high speeds. Eventually Green struck a parked Nissan SUV on Beechwood Avenue. Green and three other occupants of the car fled.
One of the men in the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Marcarri Chirino, hid from police inside a nearby Jeep Wrangler. Detectives found Chirino with a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun that Chirino admitted was his. A 16-year-old, also an occupant of the Forte during the pursuit, was found with a small bag of marijuana in his pocket. Green admitted to being the driver of the Forte. He was found to be in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and a small bag of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.
Green now faces nine charges for the pursuit on Friday including vehicular assault, vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession and two counts of evading arrest.
