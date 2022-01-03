NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for a Nashville murder outside an apartment in the Napier community is in custody in Clarksville, according to Metro Police.
Police said Thomas Givens, 41, wanted for the murder of Ernest Johnson, 26, outside an apartment on Charles E. Davis Boulevard, will be returned to Nashville in the near future.
Police said Johnson attempted to intercede in an argument between a woman and Givens when Johnson was fatally shot. An arrest warrant charging Givens with criminal homicide was issued on June 20.
Givens is scheduled to appear in court in Clarksville this week on aggravated assault and other charges.
