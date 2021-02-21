NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Antwan Churchwell, wanted in connection with a murder on Feb. 1 on Glenrose Avenue, has been arrested, according to records.
Churchwell was booked into the Davidson County Jail on Sunday morning on a variety of charges, including criminal homicide.
Metro Police had named Churchwell as the person who fatally shot Mayte Aguirre, 24, inside a car on Feb. 1. Detectives said Churchwell shot Aguirre from the back seat as she was riding in the front passenger seat. Aguirre was dropped off at Southern Hills Medical Center at 2:10 a.m. Monday by Churchwell and another man.
Records show Churchwell, 28, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault, two counts of violation of order of protection order, two counts of aggravated assault, violation of probation, theft of property $1,000 or less, criminal homicide, two counts of evading arrest, aggravated child endangerment, robbery, carjacking, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, felon in possession of a handgun, trespassing, reckless endangerment, possession of controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on the wrong side of the street.
Churchwell has a court appearance set for Wednesday on the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.