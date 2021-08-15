SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for attempted murder and theft in Bedford County and wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a man found in Nashville has been arrested.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Rich, 25, was taken into custody be deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

UPDATE: #MostWanted fugitive Samuel Rich is in custody, after surrendering to authorities in Bedford County tonight.Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant, and helping us to spread the word about this case this weekend! 👍 pic.twitter.com/MpB3fD27EM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 16, 2021

Rich had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list on Friday night after deputies responded to a shooting on Temple Ford Road Friday morning. Deputies found a female victim at the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Police identified Rich as someone they wanted to question in relation to the body of James William Warner, 22, of Shelbyville, being found at the end of 35th Avenue North by a Metro Water crew on Friday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about where Rich was captured.