Samuel Earl Rich
TBI

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for attempted murder and theft in Bedford County and wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a man found in Nashville has been arrested.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Rich, 25, was taken into custody be deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Rich had been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list on Friday night after deputies responded to a shooting on Temple Ford Road Friday morning. Deputies found a female victim at the home suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Metro Police identified Rich as someone they wanted to question in relation to the body of James William Warner, 22, of Shelbyville, being found at the end of 35th Avenue North by a Metro Water crew on Friday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about where Rich was captured.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.