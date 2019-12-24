NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man suffered serious injuries after being shot five times on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the back and stomach and walked to a home in the 3800 block of Crouch Drive where police were called. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
No suspect information has been provided. Police are continuing the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.