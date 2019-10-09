NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man suspected to have robbed three people in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 21, was arrested on other charges on Wednesday, according to a news release.

U.S. Marshals, acting on information from Metro Police, arrested Antonio Caruthers, 29, on charges from Texas.

Metro Police said he is wanted for the violent robbery of an elderly woman and is "strongly suspected" of robbing three people in the 200 block of Polk Avenue in downtown Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 21.

He is being held on a $200,000 bond on a fugitive from justice warrant. While Caruthers is in jail, detectives are actively continuing their investigation of him in regard to the Nashville case.

Caruthers was wanted in Plano, TX, for an armed robbery of an 84-year-old woman in a Wal-Mart parking lot on Sept. 13.

The victim reported that Caruthers followed her from a credit union, put a gun to her neck and took her purse. A witness heard the victim screaming and came to her aid.

The witness reported that Caruthers pointed a pistol at him before fleeing in a newer model black Honda Civic, the same type vehicle used in the Sept. 21 case on Polk Avenue.

A second arrest warrant charging Caruthers with aggravated assault was also issued in Texas.

Metro Police learned Caruthers had ties to Nashville. Caruthers was taken into custody without incident at his workplace on Allied Drive.