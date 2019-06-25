NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges after investigators say he was observed on apartment surveillance video violently abusing his dog.
According to Metro Police, Metro Animal Care and Control received a call from a concerned employee at the Fifth & Main apartment complex about a man abusing his two dogs.
Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon Tynes is a resident of the complex and was observed on surveillance video physically abusing one of his animals early on June 11.
The video graphically showed Tynes picking up a black and white French Bulldog and manually and repetitively striking it before throwing the same dog's head against a wall in the hallway.
Tynes was released on bond.
During his court appearance Tuesday, Tynes agreed to surrender both dogs to Metro Animal Control, who advise that the dogs will be placed with a certified rescue organization, and eventually be made available for adoption.
