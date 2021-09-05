NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a man shot inside of a stolen Toyota Camry on Thursday has died.
Metro Police said Andree Vidal, 20, was parked in the Camry in an alley behind the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North shortly before a gunman approached and shot him. Police said Vidal died on Saturday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Detectives report they are pursing strong leads as they work to identify the shooter.
