NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was shot in the stomach Monday night while driving in the area of Briley Parkway and Whites Creek, according to police.
Around 8:00 p.m., a man arrived to Skyline Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police say the injuries may be life-threatening. A woman and child were with him, but neither of them were injured.
The woman told police the shooting happened while they were driving. She said the suspect vehicle is a white Ford Taurus.
Officials say it is currently unknown if this shooting was targeted or random.
Police are conducting interviews and investigating the incident. If you have any information on this case, call police.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
