NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Nashville.
Sources told News4 the shooting was a result of an apparent kidnapping attempt. A man pulled up behind Martin’s Barbecue on Fourth Avenue South around 10 a.m. Sunday and tried to pull a woman out of a car. The source said he was her ex-boyfriend.
A Martin’s employee intervened, and the suspect pulled out a gun. The Martin’s employee shot him. The suspect hid his gun in nearby bushes and took off in his car. Witnesses said there were dozens of onlookers and bullets went through patio furniture at the hotel across the street.
Police found the suspect at Fifth Street and Sylvan Street near Cayce Homes and transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The source said he will subsequently be taken into custody.
The Martin’s employee maintains he fired his weapon in self-defense. He was questioned by police Sunday morning.
