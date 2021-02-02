NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man shot by police officers last week while they were attempting to take him into custody has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Police said Lamon Witherspoon, 30, was taken to the Downtown Detention Center on Monday afternoon and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault following his release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witherspoon was shot by a Metro Police officer last Wednesday afternoon as officers attempted to arrest him at a Brick Church Pike convenience market.

He is accused of robbing Nashville Pizza & Pasta, 1201 Dickerson Pike, on Jan. 24 and confronting one of the employees.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation into the shooting.

According to the TBI, Metro officers tracked an aggravated robbery suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Lamon D. Witherspoon, to the gas station. Police were able to box him in, but Witherspoon reportedly ignored verbal commands to exit the car, rammed several cop cars, and displayed a gun, TBI said.

As the situation escalated, TBI said one officer fired "several times upon Witherspoon, striking and injuring him." Witherspoon was struck in the head and was transported to a Nashville hospital, TBI said.

Metro Police said Officer Wesley McClelland was involved in the shooting.

Witherspoon’s bond was set at $100,000. He is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on Wednesday.