NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man accused of driving erratically and hitting a Metro Police officer has been charged in federal court for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Pasquala Deshun Walls, 30, of Memphis, TN, was charged on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee said Wednesday in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint, Walls was the driver of a Chrysler 300 and was reported to be driving erratically and displaying a handgun as he drove through the downtown Nashville entertainment district in the early morning hours of Sept. 7. The area was packed with pedestrians and vehicular traffic at the time.

Metro Nashville police officers located the vehicle and ordered Walls out of the car, at which time he accelerated and began crossing traffic lanes and ramming other cars. Metro officers continued their attempts to stop the car and clear pedestrians from its path.

At one point, officers were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and Metro Police Sgt. Kris Delap was pulled to the ground by the vehicle. Delap fired two shots at the vehicle as it continued on Broadway for several blocks before Walls jumped from the vehicle and ran.

Walls was then chased and captured by citizens and held until he was taken into police custody.

A 9mm pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition, was recovered from the floorboard of Walls’ car.

Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, Walls faces up to 10 years in prison.